Wrapmanager Inc. Has $462,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.25. 3,203,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,122. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.07 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Argus reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

