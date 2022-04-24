Wrapmanager Inc. Has $524,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 11.8% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Unilever by 59.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $4,542,000. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 7.4% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Unilever by 54.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.41. 3,977,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,769. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

