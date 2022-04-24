Wrapmanager Inc. Has $578,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,142,000 after acquiring an additional 54,907 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,247,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 796,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,207 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.00.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI traded down $18.74 on Friday, reaching $456.04. The stock had a trading volume of 483,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,650. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $443.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

