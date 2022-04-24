Wrapmanager Inc. Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 69,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,963. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

