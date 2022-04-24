Wrapmanager Inc. Has $648,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $1,499,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $685,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,774,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,187. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

