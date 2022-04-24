Wrapmanager Inc. Has $759,000 Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

BCE stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.89. 1,403,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,286. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.08%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

