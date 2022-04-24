Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Guggenheim downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.86.

NASDAQ GMAB traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 419,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,132. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.16 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 35.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

