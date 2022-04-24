Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 2,936 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,885 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $246,128,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,857,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $75.75. 15,110,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,300,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.