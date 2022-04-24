Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,339 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ambarella by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ambarella by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

AMBA traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 346,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,617. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.73. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.28 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -114.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew W. Verhalen acquired 11,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.59 per share, with a total value of $1,014,798.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

