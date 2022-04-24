Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 2,390 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.36. 17,690,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,657,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $213.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

