X-Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.00 (XCO)

X-Coin (XCO) traded 49.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last week, X-Coin has traded 50.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. X-Coin has a total market capitalization of $14,737.30 and $4.00 worth of X-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About X-Coin

X-Coin (XCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. X-Coin’s total supply is 12,384,976 coins. X-Coin’s official Twitter account is @XcoinNews . The official website for X-Coin is x-coin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “XCO is an ultra hybrid crypto currencies that was compiled from best altcoins, and bitcoin, allowing the ultra fast transactions to anyone anywhere in the world. Allowing you full control over your own balances.X-Coin info: Ticker: XCORelease Date: February 27, 2015Release Location: Bitcointalk.org Release Type: Public, Zero Premine, No IPO, No ICO offeringsReleased as Sha256d POW at block 1Changed to POS on March 15th, 2015 at block 30001New Block Time: Instant, every transaction creates a new block.Minimum transaction fee: 0.01 XCO – TX Fees are paid to staking blocks.Transactions require 10 confirmations to matureP2P port: 14641RPC port: 14642 X-Coin POS Stage Specs: Minimum staking amount: 1000 XCOMinimum Time to begin Stake: 8 HoursMaximum Time to end of Stake: 24 HoursStaking Rewards: Amount Range from .01 to 50 XCO based on staked amountMax Mined: 50.00 XCO based on optimal block size of: 12500.01 XCOStaked Blocks Maturity Rate: 110 Confirmations to matureDecreasing Inflation Rate: 90% inflation year one, Then will decrease 12.5% each year (Example 77.5% year two, 65% year three, 52.5 % year four) “

X-Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

