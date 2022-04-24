Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Raised to $79.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

XEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Shares of XEL opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.86.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

