Xuez (XUEZ) One Day Volume Tops $50,635.00

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. Xuez has a total market cap of $34,210.60 and approximately $50,635.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Xuez has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000693 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez Profile

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,274,373 coins and its circulating supply is 4,307,939 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars.

