Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.10% of Xylem worth $20,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.45.

NYSE:XYL opened at $84.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

