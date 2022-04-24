YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC increased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. YETI accounts for approximately 3.4% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,491 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,545,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after acquiring an additional 704,004 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,304,000 after buying an additional 365,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in YETI by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,771,000 after buying an additional 262,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Cowen reduced their target price on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on YETI from $97.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

Shares of YETI traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

