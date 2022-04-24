Yield Protocol Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $436,322.07 and $58,595.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00033895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00103701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

YIELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.