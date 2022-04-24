Zacks: Analysts Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $964.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) will announce $964.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $938.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $989.90 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $769.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 991,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

