Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Announce $1.46 EPS

Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.92. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FL shares. Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Foot Locker stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. 1,997,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,914. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 40.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after buying an additional 123,781 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 9.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 32.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,968 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 51.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,286 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

