Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.64 Million

Analysts predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) will report $510.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $509.90 million to $512.50 million. NICE reported sales of $456.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. TheStreet cut NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

NICE stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.05. 200,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,006. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.54 and its 200-day moving average is $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NICE has a 12 month low of $199.32 and a 12 month high of $319.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in NICE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,221,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,460,000 after acquiring an additional 106,751 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in NICE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,682,000 after acquiring an additional 138,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NICE by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,027,000 after acquiring an additional 836,616 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NICE by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,944,000 after acquiring an additional 405,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in NICE by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,595,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,949,000 after acquiring an additional 173,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

