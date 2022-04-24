Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) to announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will report full year sales of $4.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Offerpad Solutions.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 867.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPAD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 9.50.

OPAD stock traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,204. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.92. Offerpad Solutions has a 1 year low of 2.96 and a 1 year high of 20.97.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. LL Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $641,600,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,720,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 923,143 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,664,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $3,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

About Offerpad Solutions (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Offerpad Solutions (OPAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.