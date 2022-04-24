Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Million

Analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) will post $2.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $2.60 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $23.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $31.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.81 million, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $38.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Sol-Gel Technologies had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 10.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on SLGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.36. 7,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,128. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

