Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) to post $1.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SouthState’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.23. SouthState posted earnings of $2.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SouthState will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SouthState.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 102.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SouthState stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,741. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. SouthState has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

SouthState Company Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SouthState (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.