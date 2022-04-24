Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) to report $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.41. Walmart posted earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.86. 7,012,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,020,926. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.75. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $435.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

