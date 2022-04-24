Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. WisdomTree Investments also reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WisdomTree Investments.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

WETF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $6,735,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699,449 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 582,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 578,514 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $904.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.71. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from WisdomTree Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About WisdomTree Investments (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.