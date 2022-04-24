Zacks: Analysts Expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo posted earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $159.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.54 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Civeo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 958,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $21,805,306.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $149,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,034,196 shares of company stock valued at $23,455,250. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Civeo by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 115,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 82.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Civeo by 15.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Civeo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVEO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.07. 26,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.74 million, a PE ratio of -167.13, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 3.29. Civeo has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

