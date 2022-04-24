Zacks: Analysts Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) will report ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.30). Exterran posted earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exterran in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

EXTN stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. 261,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,499. Exterran has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $226.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other Exterran news, CFO David Alan Barta acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Exterran during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Exterran during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.