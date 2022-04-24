Zacks: Analysts Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONSGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.81). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,599. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

