Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.38 Billion

Brokerages predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) will announce $10.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.14 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $10.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $41.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.89 billion to $42.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $40.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.65 billion to $41.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $3.73 on Thursday, hitting $119.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,710,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,269. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $210.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

