Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.68 Million

Equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $500.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $493.50 million and the highest is $508.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $493.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:AMRX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 478,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.21.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.