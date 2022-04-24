Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) will post sales of $110.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.20 million and the lowest is $106.50 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $494.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.84 million to $537.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $546.94 million, with estimates ranging from $522.20 million to $584.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $269,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $187,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,625 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.