Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) will announce $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.26. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 90.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BOH traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $77.69. The stock had a trading volume of 213,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average of $84.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $95.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

