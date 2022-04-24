Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.48. SmartFinancial posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

SMBK stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.02. 11,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

