Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $910.90 Million

Brokerages expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) to announce sales of $910.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $915.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $905.49 million. TransUnion reported sales of $745.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.69.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TransUnion by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after buying an additional 1,654,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,523,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in TransUnion by 50.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,204,000 after buying an additional 943,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TransUnion by 54.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,129,000 after buying an additional 802,342 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2,382.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.00. 2,064,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.47 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day moving average is $106.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

