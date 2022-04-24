Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $146.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Udemy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.10 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year sales of $625.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $621.16 million to $628.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $766.93 million, with estimates ranging from $753.50 million to $783.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Udemy.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.34 million.
Shares of NASDAQ UDMY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,303. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38. Udemy has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $32.62.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Udemy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.
