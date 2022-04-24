Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $146.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Udemy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.10 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year sales of $625.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $621.16 million to $628.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $766.93 million, with estimates ranging from $753.50 million to $783.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.34 million.

UDMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,303. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38. Udemy has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $32.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

