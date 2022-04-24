Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APOG. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of APOG traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,087. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 800.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

