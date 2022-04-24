Zacks: Brokerages Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MediciNova.

Several research firms recently commented on MNOV. B. Riley reduced their price target on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on MediciNova in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67,114 shares in the last quarter. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNOV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.93. 22,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.25. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

