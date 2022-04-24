Zacks: Brokerages Expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.63. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $10.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $13.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.18. The company had a trading volume of 453,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.26 and a 200-day moving average of $142.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

