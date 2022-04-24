Zacks: Brokerages Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Post $0.96 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Papa John’s International reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,456,000 after buying an additional 560,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 524,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $100,365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $3.84 on Friday, reaching $100.84. 493,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,362. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

