Zacks: Brokerages Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Announce $1.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) will announce $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.55. WEC Energy Group reported earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 46,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $103.98 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

