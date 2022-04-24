Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.83.

PFLT opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $538.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.86. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.