Zacks Investment Research Lowers PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company. It is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value. PhenixFIN Corporation, formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation, is based in New York. “

Shares of PFX stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. PhenixFIN has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $44.00.

PhenixFIN ( NYSE:PFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David A. Lorber bought 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $123,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $180,072. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter worth about $7,222,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PhenixFIN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PhenixFIN by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PhenixFIN by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

