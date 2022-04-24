Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Unitil (NYSE:UTL) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

UTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Unitil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE:UTL opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $827.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Unitil had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 9,793.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

