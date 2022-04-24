Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Valneva from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:VALN opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.02. Valneva has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Valneva in the third quarter worth $97,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valneva in the second quarter worth $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valneva in the third quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valneva in the fourth quarter worth $3,369,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

