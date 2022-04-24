Zel Market Capitalization Reaches $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.84 or 0.00401813 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00084114 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00090085 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004267 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006381 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

