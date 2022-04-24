Zel One Day Volume Hits $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.27 or 0.00403093 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00085243 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00088698 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004237 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007124 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

