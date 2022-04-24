ZENZO (ZNZ) Market Cap Reaches $282,358.90

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $282,358.90 and approximately $737.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00182293 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00386218 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

