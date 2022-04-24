Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $68,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.95. 2,016,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,743. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.22 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

