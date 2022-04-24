ZUSD Market Capitalization Hits $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $6,813.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.98 or 0.07424327 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00043975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,536.80 or 1.00012328 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

