-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Infinera reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

INFN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.95. 230,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.01. Infinera has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $10.89.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829 over the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Infinera by 272.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter worth $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

