-$0.11 EPS Expected for Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tritium DCFC.

DCFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Tritium DCFC stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. 698,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,176. Tritium DCFC has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It also provides CAN ethernet bridge products. The company serves to retail and hospitality, workplaces, and dealerships.

